Early this afternoon, the East Oregonian reported that Oregon Gov. Brown has declared a State of Emergency due to an increasing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in the state. Confirmed cases now number 14 according to the Oregon Health Authority. OHA Director Patrick Allen said the emergency powers Gov. Brown authorized today give OHA more freedom and flexibility to:
- Finalize agreements with major hospital systems to expand locations where COVID-19 tests can be conducted safely.
- Mobilize Oregon’s medical reserve corps to provide emergency support for vulnerable populations.
- Expand telemedicine so patients can be screened, evaluated and treated by health care providers without coming into a clinic or hospital emergency department.
- Convene providers who serve older adults and vulnerable populations to mobilize an aggressive outreach and prevention strategy to protect at-risk people.
- Seek additional funding to support Oregon’s response efforts
The county case count is as follows: (No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Oregon to date.)
- Jackson: 2
- Klamath: 1
- Umatilla: 1
- Washington: 8
- Douglas: 1
- Marion: 1
“We are prepared to activate an unprecedented state and private effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon by focusing specifically on at-risk populations,” said Allen. “We want to protect Oregonians at greatest risk of the most severe outcomes of this disease, including older adults, people with underlying conditions, people who are homeless and those who are vulnerable in other ways.”
“The individuals whose test results we are announcing today are recovering at home or getting the care they need at a hospital,” Allen said. “Contact investigations have begun to identify and isolate anyone who may have been in close contact with these new cases.”
Four of the five new cases in Washington County were contacts of the county’s first three cases and had been under monitoring. The county’s fifth new case had no known contact with a confirmed case. The person also had not traveled from a country where the virus is circulating. Therefore, it is being investigated as a community-acquired case.
The Marion County case had no previous contact with a confirmed case and is suspected of being community spread. The Douglas County case is being investigated as a community-spread case.
