SALEM — Today, the Oregon House of Representatives voted unanimously to support legislation allowing for roadside memorial signs for individuals killed in the line of duty who were formerly designated as either Missing in Action or a Prisoner of War and whose remains have been positively identified and returned home.
“In 2019 the Oregon Legislature passed a bill dedicating Highway 26 as the POW/MIA Memorial Highway, and this bill is a logical continuation in our effort to recognize and honor those who were listed as MIA or POW, whose remains have been positively identified and returned home to Oregon,” said Representative Rick Lewis, R-Silverton, who is a chief sponsor of the bill. “Our men and women who gave their lives for our country deserve to be honored and remembered for their sacrifices.”
HB 4083 allows for surviving family members to go directly to ODOT, pay the fee and obtain the roadside sign. There is no cost to the state for these signs, but assistance will likely be provided to the families by veterans’ service organizations.
