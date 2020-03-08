Oregon Gov. Brown has declared a State of Emergency due to an increasing number of COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases confirmed in the state. The step will allow providers quicker access to resources, including funding for supplies, and help from emergency medical reserve corps.
Especially in light of the emergency declaration, Wallowa County health professionals are taking the potential of coronavirus, and its related disease, COVID-19, seriously. On Tuesday, Wallowa Memorial Hospital nursing director, Jennie Work, Care director Stacy krvoski, and Public Information officer Brooke Pace met to review their coronavirus action plan.Dr. Elizabeth Powers, director of Winding Waters Community Health Center participated in those discussions.
The bottom line is that to date (Tuesday afternoon) there have been no suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wallowa County. The hospital's strategy is similar to strategies developing worldwide-- avoiding contact between people possibly infected with the virus, and other people. That includes restricting visitation in the hospital to just patients families.
Of top importance for avoiding COVID-19? "Stay home if you are sick," Work said. "And be sure you wash your hands throughly and often."
"We have established several procedures for working with people who think they might have coronavirus," Work said. "First, if you think you might have the disease, call your provider and make arrangements to see them--and tell them that you might have the virus. That way they can arrange for you to be seen without coming in contact with a lot of other people. Second, if you think you might have the disease and it's serious enough for you to visit the ER, call ahead. We'll meet you outside the hospital, and be sure you are safely transferred to a place for further evaluation inside."
Wallowa County had applied for additional funds to support supplies and treatment prior to Gov. Brown's declaration. "We hope that the declaration will speed things up," Karvoski said. Testing for and confirming the virus is still a lengthy process here. "We send a swab from the patient to the state lab, and then if it is positive by their test, they send it on to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation. The process takes about a week," she said.
While some hospitals in more urban locations fret about having available hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, Wallowa Memorial Hospital has room without discharging people already admitted. "We have room, and we also have an action plan that we are following," Work said. That plan, how to deal with a rapid influx of patiences, is one of many that the hospital practices as a drill. "Sometimes we do drills based upon a major accident like a bus collision. Sometimes it's a serious illness sweeping through the community," Work said. "So we have a plan for which beds to fill, where to get supplies, and even a protocol for which patients to discharge or transfer to another facility should we need the room."
As she did in the Town Hall last week, Dr. Elizabeth Powers emphasized that COVID-19 tends to be about as contagious as the flu, and potentially may be that serious. "I do think it's coming," she said."And the solutions for stoping its spread include the things you do to not get or spread the flu--wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick. Powers also noted that the COVID-19 coronavirus infects both lungs simultaneously, whereas similar viral diseases, including SARS and MERS infect only one lung. "We don't yet know what makes this virus exert so much pressure on the lungs," she said.
OHA Director Patrick Allen said the emergency powers Gov. Brown authorized today give OHA more freedom and flexibility to:
Finalize agreements with major hospital systems to expand locations where COVID-19 tests can be conducted safely.
Mobilize Oregon’s medical reserve corps to provide emergency support for vulnerable populations.
Expand telemedicine so patients can be screened, evaluated and treated by health care providers without coming into a clinic or hospital emergency department.
Convene providers who serve older adults and vulnerable populations to mobilize an aggressive outreach and prevention strategy to protect at-risk people.
Seek additional funding to support Oregon’s response efforts
No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Oregon to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.