Last week marked 18 years since 19 Islamic terrorists hijacked four airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and a field in western Pennsylvania, but despite being so far away, it had an effect on the people of Wallowa County.
“It can never leave you mind. You never forget.” Enterprise Fire Chief Paul Karvowski said. “If you lived through it, you’ll never forget.”
Karvowski, who had a giant U.S. flag raised on one of the city’s fire trucks to mark the day, was in his mid-30s and living in Yuma, Ariz., in 2001, at the time working as a deputy sheriff. Having grown up here, he moved back in 2002.
“Every year, we put up a flag to remember it,” he said. “It can never leave you mind. You never forget. If you lived through it, you’ll never forget.”
Toni Clary, city recorder for Lostine, was much younger on 9/11 – a high school student.
She proudly takes credit for the idea to decorate a fire truck in front of the Lostine City Hall with a large flag and bunting in the national colors.
“Mayor Dusty (Tibbet) came down and helped me,” she said.
Clary remembers the morning of the attacks coming downstairs to get ready for school and her mother was watching the news of it on TV.
Then living in Imnaha, she said the reports were in of the first plane to hit one of the World Trade Center towers, but she had to leave for school before the second plane hit and learned about it at school.
She and a friend, Jessie (Botham) Cunningham, spent the day watching the news in the school library, she said.
“I tried to enlist, but I couldn’t because of knee problems,” Clary said.
Her older brother, however, was already in the Navy and had just shipped out to Japan. His orders were changed and he was sent to the Middle East.
“He actually spent 1 hour in Kuwait and then they sent him home,” Clary said. “He was ticked off. You know those boys; they want to be in the thick of things.
She said another acquaintance from school, Nicholas Shirley, launched a career in the Navy after 9/11. He’s still in and now stationed in Port Orchard, Wash., while his mother still lives in Lostine. Shirley’s mother declined to comment.
For those who remember life prior to 9/11, they also remember how it changed people’s mindset.
“It changed entire country, which is more vigilant than ever before,” Karvowski said. I think it’ll always be that way.”
Unlike some younger Americans, he didn’t rush off and enlist after the attacks, being involved in his law enforcement career.
As director of emergency services for Wallowa County, Karvowski noted there was little that actually changed here after the attacks, other than some security items. He said there is a security index with places considered to have a higher likelihood of being attacked at the top.
“We’re in the lowest thread on the index,” he said. “It’s a formula they go by for a threat level and we’re on the lowest level, whereas someplace like Portland would be higher because of the infrastructure they have.”
He said the city and county received grants after 9/11 for radio communications equipment, which after 18 years has become aged. Now they’re applying for new grants again to replace that older equipment.
Karvowski said the attacks, although far away, didn’t feel so distant.
“It hit home, that’s for sure,” he said. “I don’t know how you’d explain it. It makes you feel very vulnerable about other things that could happen in our country.”
He also noted how the attacks changed the whole country completely.
“The attitudes toward terrorism changed,” he said. “They had the warnings before 9/11 and did nothing about it. It changed how we live and how we travel.”
Karvowski said he’s not concerned about local Islamic terrorists, but domestic terror remains a threat.
“I’m more worried about the domestic side of terrorism than international, you know, what’s going on in the Middle East,” he said.
