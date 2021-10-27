ENTERPRISE — Local schoolchildren learned to “drop, cover and hold on” followed by a rapid evacuation of buildings, Thursday, Oct. 21, at 10:21 a.m. as part of the Great Oregon Shakeout Day called for by Gov. Kate Brown.
The exercise was for students, faculty and staff to know what to do in case of a hazard such as an earthquake, but also wildfire, drought, floods, ice storms and more, according to a press release.
Thursday’s exercise was “to encourage Oregonians to learn and practice safe methods to use during an earthquake,” the release stated.
At a signal from the school, students were to:
• Drop onto hands and knees.
• Cover head and neck and crawl to a sturdy desk or table if one is nearby.
• Hold on until the shaking stops.
Landon Braden, acting principal at Enterprise Elementary School, read a script over the intercom.
“Today, we are participating in the Great Oregon Shakeout with many other schools in the state of Oregon and around the country. Whether you are in Wallowa County, California, Washington or any other state or country, there is always a chance of an earthquake happening. We want you to be prepared just in case. Again, this is only a drill.
“During the drill, you will drop to the ground, take cover under something sturdy that will protect you and hold on to it until the shaking stops. You will want to move away from windows and any free-standing heavy objects that could fall on you. After we drop, cover and hold and the shaking has stopped, we will get back on the intercom to evacuate the buildings.
“We will now conduct the drill — The ground is shaking, drop, cover and hold on.”
At this point, Braden repeatedly played a recording of the sound of an earthquake. After a few minutes, he announced it was time to evacuate the building.
“We made it in 2 minutes and 15 seconds,” Braden said later. “That’s 30 seconds faster than last year.”
He said the idea to include the evacuation with the shakeout drill was the brainchild of school Office Manager Lori Shaw.
“I wanted to get the school involved in part of that procedure,” she said. “Students need to learn that when there is an earthquake to drop, cover and hold on and then get out of the building in case of aftershocks or something. The evacuation was all part of that process.”
She, too, was impressed with how quickly and efficiently the school was evacuated.
“Two minutes and 15 seconds from kinder to sixth grade is pretty amazing,” Shaw said.
The drill also comes in handy for the monthly safety exercises the school is required to perform.
“Every month, we have to do some type of safety drill,” Shaw said. “We list it on this sheet and when the state fire marshal comes in, we have proof we’ve done it.”
Signs were posted in the playground to show students where to line up. Attendance was counted before returning to class, Braden said.
Wallowa Schools held a similar drill, a school spokeswoman said. Joseph Charter School did not, Superintendent Lance Homan said in an email.
“Understanding what to do in the first few moments after a disaster can mean the difference between being a survivor and a victim,” Director Andrew Phelps, of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, said in the press release. “It is up to each of us — and all of us — to take action to reduce our risk.”
More than 500,000 Oregonians — including schools, individuals, families and businesses —committed to take part in this year’s drill, pledging to drop, cover and hold on wherever they are and whatever they’re doing.
