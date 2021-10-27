WALLOWA COUNTY — Wallowa County schools have not yet had to make use of a recent state directive relaxing standards for hiring substitute teachers, but most have said they’d be willing to do so given the right person.
On Sept. 29, the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission of Oregon relaxed its standards for hiring substitute teachers. The most notable change is that substitutes are not now required to have bachelor’s degrees. The temporary measure, enacted to address a shortage in qualified substitutes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, comes with some restrictions, according to the TSPC website:
• The applicant must be sponsored by an Oregon school district, education service district or charter school.
• The applicant must pass the TSPC background check, including fingerprinting. Once the background is clear, the applicant is eligible to accept substitute assignments within the sponsoring district.
• The holder of the license may only accept substitute assignments within the sponsoring district.
• Any single assignment on the Emergency Substitute Teaching License may not exceed 10 consecutive days.
• Applications must be submitted on or before March 31, 2022.
• For applications received on or before Dec. 31, the license will be issued through June 30.
• For applications received on or after Jan. 1, the license will be issued for six months.
• The license is not renewable, and is not subject to the 120 day grace period.
Local effects
Superintendent Karen Patton, of the Wallowa Education Service District, which is chiefly in charge of finding substitutes for the Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa districts, said the ESD has not yet hired any substitutes under the relaxed standards.
“The Wallowa ESD has currently sponsored one application for this emergency license,” she said in an email Monday, Oct. 25.
She said that although the ESD prefers to hire those that are fully accredited, hard times can make hard decisions necessary.
“One must weigh this against the extreme need we have for substitutes in Wallowa County,” Patton said.
“It is not unusual for a district to make 10 or more calls when trying to find a substitute and often times, districts simply cannot find one,” Patton said. “Substitute teachers aren’t just needed when a staff member is ill; districts often want teachers to participate in professional learning opportunities during times when a substitute would be required. Without a large enough pool of substitutes, these opportunities are lost.”
Patton also said the ESD would be willing to hire a substitute who does not have a degree.
“In limited situations where the person has considerable practical experience working with students” the ESD would consider such a hire, she said.
Officials at the three districts were in full agreement.
“I’d rather use certified people,” said Tom Crane, the interim superintendent at Enterprise. “But if it was the right fit, we would use that person.”
Still, he said, a probe into the individual would be necessary.
“We’d have to make sure there’s some kind of background check,” he said.
Superintendent Tammy Jones, of the Wallowa schools, also is aware of the shortage of substitutes.
“We’re figuring out ways to cover classrooms,” she said.
Jones said she could imagine some of the paraprofessionals used in classrooms, whom she described as “incredible,” managing a class.
“I could see them covering a class and doing a good job,” she said.
Other shortages
But Jones added that the shortage isn’t just with classroom teachers. She said there is a greater shortage among staff such as custodians and kitchen help.
“It’s across the board,” Jones said. “There’s a huge need for every area of substitutes. … It’s a huge need.”
Lance Homan, superintendent of Joseph Charter School, was unavailable for comment.
But Joseph High School Principal Jason Gorham said the school has not yet been required to hire under the relaxed standards. He deferred any further comment to Homan.
