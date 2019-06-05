Building Healthy Families will be offering Summer Lunch in the Park beginning the week of June 10th and continuing through August 1st. The program provides free lunches for children from birth through 18 years of age at the Enterprise City Park, the Joseph City Park and the Wallowa City Park from 12:00 to 12:30 Monday through Thursday. The healthy meals include meat, grains and vegetables.
Enrichment and learning activities make the lunches fun, and promote parent/child interaction. They include reading and stories with Wallowa Librarian and artist Debbie Lind and activities with OSU Extension agent Anne Bloom.
Wallowa County Summer Lunch in the Park provides a vital service to the children and families of our community by feeding hungry children and helping families lower their food costs during the summer months.
Sponsors include partial funding from the USDA Summer Food Service Program for the Joseph and Wallowa locations.
Local sponsors include generous donations from Soroptimist, Joseph United Methodist Women, Community Bank, Grace Lutheran Church and Jean and Clem Falbo.
“It really is a community program, with great support from across Wallowa County.” Said Susan Polumsky, USDA program manager at Building Healthy Families. “Businesses and organizations that want to support children and families can donate, help serve, or provide enrichment activities.” Please contact Building Healthy Families with questions or to donate to this project at 541-426-9411.
