JOSEPH — The clouds that have covered Joseph City Hall with gloom for weeks — if not longer — may be lifting thanks to the efforts of its new interim city Administrator, Brock Eckstein.
Last week, Eckstein met with Dennis Welch, the city’s parks, Main Street and facilities supervisor, and discussed Welch’s harassment allegations that have kept him off work since March 22. He cited stress, “gaslighting” and harassment as reasons for his time off. Welch returned to work Sunday, May 16.
“The cloud is lifting and the sun’s coming out and that’s what I want,” Welch said Monday. “I just want to come to work and do my job. I know the people here appreciate me. They’ve made that very clear.”
Welch’s allegation was the second of two that rocked City Hall this spring. On April 1, former city Administrator Larry Braden told the City Council that unnamed members of the council were in violation of the city charter, council rules and his own employment contract by interfering with his work in City Hall. That sparked a debate between Mayor Belinda Buswell and Councilwoman Kathy Bingham on what elected officials were allowed to do when it came to dealing with city employees.
But Braden’s concerns apparently went unheeded and on April 16, he submitted a letter of resignation citing “constant harassment from members of the current City Council.”
Braden has declined to return calls seeking comment.
Eckstein said May 17 he plans to meet with Braden this week to “get his side of the story.”
The interim administrator believes some progress can be made, though he does not know if Braden is planning any legal action regarding his resignation or the harassment allegations.
“I’m so glad he’s willing to meet with me and hear his side of the story,” Eckstein said.
He said he has yet to begin any sort of investigation into the matter. The council has been silent on advice it received from city attorney Wyatt Baum on whether there should be an investigation. The advice was given during an executive session that was closed to the public.
The council has indicated it plans another executive session with Baum, but Eckstein said Baum was out of town until May 18, so it was on hold until he returns.
After further discussion of an investigation, Eckstein plans to be as forthcoming as he can.
“I was hired to get the city from point A to point B and part of this is looking into the harassment claim,” he said. “We will let citizens and the media know any findings we’re able to release to the public.”
Eckstein a ‘superhero’Over the weekend, Welch released a statement on his situation after meeting with Eckstein.
“I believe that Mr. Eckstein is an asset to our community and will be a force for positive growth and change for the employees and City Council. I look forward to continuing to work with him toward these positive changes,” Welch’s statement read in part. “I greatly appreciate the opportunity to work for the city and I hope the members of the community will get to witness how great this city can be. And finally, I would like to apologize to the members of the community who were concerned about my absence from my position recently, it was due to some stress-related health concerns, be assured that I am back to work now and not going anywhere. I look forward to seeing you all on the streets and parks of Joseph.”
On Monday, Welch said of his meeting with Eckstein, “I believe that he’s going to help turn things around. He’s here for the councilors; he’s here for the employees; he’s here for the city; he’s here for the people. It was a very uplifting meeting; it gave me a good feeling and gave me confidence again. He came into town almost like a superhero. I feel like he came in and saved the day. I don’t know if he’s even got a car, because I feel like he flew into town. I’m thinking we’re going to have to put up a phone booth at City Hall for him to arrive in.”
Eckstein was hired May 6 to serve as interim administrator until the city can find a permanent replacement for Braden. Because of other obligations, Eckstein can only devote one full day a week — plus extra hours as needed — to being in the city. He has selected Thursdays for his day to be here.
Harassment allegation unresolvedBut even with its new “superhero,” the harassment allegations haven’t gone away.
No one asked was willing to say who may be the ones who allegedly harassed Braden and Welch.
“I don’t want to point fingers right now,” Welch said. “I think that should stay between me and administration, and I believe it will be handled appropriately. That’s all I ask for. We had issues with the employees and we have issues with the council. It’s not just one spot. It’s all the way around from the council to employees and I believe Brock can straighten this out.”
He did say it was more than one person on the current council.
“I didn’t have problem with anyone in the previous council,” he said. “I was treated very good by them, by the mayor, Teresa (Sajonia). She gave me my first evaluation for the city and I scored 100% and I was working the city all by myself for about three months with a temp employee … she said, ‘What is it we can do for you?’ That was very uplifting.”
He did have positive things to say about some members of the council, as well as fellow city employees.
“I did reach out to (Councilors) Lisa (Collier) and Matt (Soots) and I am thankful for them,” he said. “I am thankful for Jamie (Collier), the administrative assistant, Cori Roberts, my Main Street assistant.”
He said he hasn’t had much contact with Councilor Kirsten Rohla or council newcomers Tammy Jones or Stephen Bartlow.
Former councilor weighs inPearl Sturm, who resigned her post on the council in January to care for her husband, was dismayed at the problems coming out of City Hall.
“It’s terrible. They need to clean house, not just sweep it under a rug,” she said. “The citizens of Joseph need to know when they go by the office and say ‘Hey, we keep hearing they’re going to take care of it.’ They need to be out there, saying, ‘This is what’s going on and what’s going to take place.’ and let people know what’s going on. City Hall is losing a lot of their good employees, and that’s bad.”
She said she witnessed harassment of employees during her time on the council, but also declined to say by whom.
“That is not for me to say,” she said. “But that’s one of the things that needs to be taken care of.”
Sturm was pleased to hear of Welch’s return to his job.
“They almost lost another good man for Joseph,” she said, citing how hard-working and dedicated he is. “He’s a good asset.”
She, too, was pleased with what she’s heard of Eckstein.
“I hope we get him permanently,” Sturm said.
