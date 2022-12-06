LOSTINE — Turnout for the South Fork Grange’s fundraising pie and cake auction hosted at M. Crow on Thursday, Dec. 1 was sweet, and so was the money raised at the event.
The event was organized by June Colony and Jenny Hawkins; auctioneer Woody Wolfe was taking the bids.
Colony, a Grange member, was worried because of the day’s snowstorm and slick travel conditions. She feared people wouldn’t show, but hoped it was just a normal day for the hardy folks around Wallowa County.
Not only did they turn out, they bought every pie and cake put up for sale, earning about $3,000, more than enough to cover the grange’s insurance bill.
In all, the event featured 24 pies and cakes, baked by Colony, Hawkins, Megan Wolfe, Jennifer Gibbs, Judy Houser, Debbie Yarbrorough and Kathy Nelson.
Hawkins said bidders included the crew at SPS Auto (Leonard and Cindy Post, Carl Zollman and Nick Scott) who turned out in full force to buy a fleet of pies and cakes.
Wolfe, Landon Braden, Leonard Post and John Neseman were such enthusiastic bidders they each purchased multiple pies and cakes. Single cakes and pies were purchased by Roger Averbeck, Carolyn Lochert, Andy Mitchell, Jenna Smith, Nora Hawkins, Carol Hawkins, Carl Zollman and Mike Straw.
Several people unable to attend sent donations, and some folks at the event gave donations instead of purchasing a pie or cake. M. Crow donated $500 from the evening’s food and beverage sales.
Maybe best of all, eight people expressed interest in joining the Grange.
