Women’s Traditional Seniors 50 and over
1. Katie Blackwolf; Pendleton, Oregon
2. Bev Allen; Peshastin, Washington
3. Diane Walker; Chiloquin, Oregon
Women’s Traditional Adults
1. Katrina Miller; Pendleton
2. Tie
Sara Dowty; Warm Springs, Oregon
Trinette Nowland; Pendleton
Girl’s Tradional Teens
1. Latis Nowland; Pendleton
2. Layla Sohappy; Cayuse, Oregon
3. Natasha Slimjohn; Lapwai, Idaho
Girl’s Tradional Juniors
1. Mania Wolf; Pendleton
2. Leona Smith; Lapwai, Idaho
3. Elizabeth Bevis; Pendleton
Fancy Shawl Dance
1. Aurora Whiskeyjack; Pendleton
2. Mary Harris; Pendleton
3. Alayna Bevis; Pendleton
Jingle Dance
1. Teata Ellenwood; Pendleton
2. Josephine Penney; Tillamook, Oregon
3. Jareen Hines; Pendleton
Men’s Traditional Seniors 50 and over
1. Don Nanamkin; Nespelem, Washington
2. Steve Reuben; Kooskia, Idaho
3. J T Williams; Arrow Junction, Idaho
Men’s Traditional Adults
1. Jesse Bevis Sr.; Pendleton
2. Michael Bad Warrior; Owyhee, Nevada
3. Alex Broncheau; Post Falls, Idaho
Boys Traditional Teens
1. Sky Smith; Lapwai, Idaho
2. Aiden Wolf; Cayuse, Oregon
Boy’s Traditional Juniors
1. Eli Bauer; Pendleton
2. Cashis Bevis; Pendleton
3. Adam Bauer; Pendleton
Fast and Fancy
1. Garian McDonald; Pendleton
2. Eli Bauer; Pendleton
3. Tony Smith; Lapwai, Idaho
Grass Dance
1. Jesse Bevis Sr.; Pendleton
2. Tie
Wilber Oatman; Pendleton
Logan Quaempts; Pendleton
Women’s Short Fringe Special
1. Bev Allen; Peshastin, Washington
2. Trinette Nowland; Pendleton
3. Fern Smith; Lapwai, Idaho
4. Jacy Sohappy; Cayuse, Oregon
Slick Style Special
1. Jesse Red Sky Bevis; Pendleton
2. Louis Van Pelt; Pendleton
3. Wilber Oatman; Pendleton
4. Caleb Minthorne; Pendleton
Celebration All Arounds
Jesse Bevis Sr: First Grass, First Men’s Traditional, First Slick Style
Eli Bauer (Age 12): First Boys Traditional, second Fast & Fancy
Wilbur Oatman: second Grass, third Slick Style
Bev Allen: First Short Fringe, second Golden Age Women’s Traditional
Trinette Nowland: second Short Fringe, third Golden Age
