If this winter has seemed brutal, you might want to check the weather on Mars. The Martian weather is now being reported daily by the new Mars mission, InSight. The information is uploaded to the NASA InSight web page daily. For example, on February 20, the maximum temperature was 8 degrees F, and the minimum was -139F, with a wind speed averaging 9.3 mph out of the SW. Kind of makes Wallowa County seem pretty nice. Of course, there’s no snow at the InSight location on Mars, either. The NASA InSight page is: mars.nasa.gov/insight/weather/
