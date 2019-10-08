The Nature Conservancy would like to offer a youth bull elk hunting opportunity to the youth of Wallowa County. Wallowa County youth between the ages of 12-17 with a valid elk tag for 258Y (Nov 2-10) are eligible to apply for permission to hunt the Zumwalt Preserve. One permission will be granted via random draw. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. Opportunity is for one bull elk with 5 points or less on each side. To sign up: Email Chad Dotson at chad.dotson@tnc.org or sign up at the TNC Enterprise office 906 S River st. Deadline to apply October 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.