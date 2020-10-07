ENTERPRISE — The ballots arriving in the mailbox during the week of Oct. 19 contain three local measures that will affect the future of Wallowa County communities.
The Enterprise School District bond would improve the security and long-term viability of school facilities, the local marijuana tax would provide more income for the city of Joseph, and the Greater Idaho initiative would require meetings of the county Board of Commissioners to contemplate the consequences of becoming part of Idaho.
“The school bond is important because the needs are not extravagant. They are necessities for safety and accessibility in a 100-year-old building,” Enterprise School Board President Kate Fent said. “Even more important, the district has been awarded a one-time, $4 million grant from the state that will match the bond, which translates to $8 million worth of work for a price tag of $4 million to the voters. If the bond does not pass, the district loses the grant.”
The school bond is the most expensive, and perhaps most consequential of the measures on the ballot. If passed, the measure would fund $4 million in bonds — which would be matched by another $4 million from the state — to repair, reroof, and modernize the century-old middle school building as well as providing other improvements campus-wide. Those would include modernizing science classrooms, fixing stormwater runoff problems that are decreasing the foundational stability of some parts of the school buildings, improving and adding ADA accessibility to the buildings, and abate asbestos in the middle school.
The 15-year bonds would be funded by an increase in property taxes of approximately $1.08 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for the first 10 years, and $0.54 per year for the last five years, according to the ballot measure text supplied by the district.
The measure is the culmination of more than a year of study of the school’s condition and needs by consultants, the school board, and a citizen committee appointed by the board.
“I believe it is important for the Enterprise school bond to pass to ensure the safety and security of our kids,” said Mandy Decker, a member of the school board.
An effort to keep the measure off the ballot due to concerns about it being a tax measure rather than a school improvement bond was dismissed in Wallowa County Circuit Court last month.
Ballot measure 32-004 would impose a Joseph city tax of 3% on the sale of marijuana items by retailers in Joseph. The tax is allowed by state law if the City Council adopts an ordinance to that effect, according to the ballot measure. The tax would be collected by the merchant at the point of sale and remitted to the city by the merchant.
“The City Council was adamant about keeping the funds from the tax to benefit the citizens of Joseph,” Joseph Mayor Teresa Sajonia said. “The council passed resolution 201912 authoring the tax and designating that the money be used for infrastructure, parks, education, and the enhancement of the livability of the community.”
Another ballot to be decided in November is Measure 32-003 that would require the Wallowa County commissioners to discuss interests in relocation of the Idaho border. The measure was placed on the ballot after more than 247 Wallowa County voters signed the ballot petition of Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon’s Border.
If passed, the measure would require the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners to meet three times annually, specifically on the second Monday of every February, June, and October, to “discuss how to promote the interests of Wallowa County in any negotiations regarding relocating the state borders of Idaho to include Wallowa County.” The measure would levy civil penalties and fines against anyone who “willfully prohibits, cancels, or hinders any of the proscribed (sic) meetings of the Board of Commissioners.”
Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts noted that the choice of required dates would mean that the commissioners would have to miss some important meetings.
“I don’t know that folks signing that petition understood that this is what it would be,” she said. “It would force the commissioners to discuss the viability of petitioning (to join Idaho) three times a year in perpetuity.”
