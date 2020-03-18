As of the filing deadline of Tuesday, March 10, Wallowa County Sheriff Steve Rogers, Enterprise Police Chief Joel Fish and Enterprise Police Officer George Kohlhepp had filed to run for the office.
If no candidate wins 51% of the vote in May, the top two vote-getters will compete in the Nov. 3 general election, according to Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop. If one candidate wins 51% of the votes, that person must still run in November, according to the Oregon Constitution, Lathrop said.
A spokeswoman at the clerk’s office said Friday, March 13, that there are no other contested races.
April 28 is the last day to register to vote in the May primary election, Lathrop said. Oct. 13 is the voter registration deadline for the November general election.
The Chieftain will interview the three candidates for sheriff at a later date.
