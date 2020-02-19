Three local law enforcement officers have thrown their hat in the ring to compete for the post of Wallowa County sheriff.
The incumbent Sheriff Steve Rogers filed for re-election in September. On Friday, Feb. 14, Enterprise Police Chief Joel Fish and Enterprise Officer George Kohlhepp also entered the race, Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop said Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The three – and anyone else who chooses to file before the March 10 deadline – will face off in a primary race May 19. If no candidate earns 51% of the vote in May, the top two vote-getters will compete in the Nov. 3 general election. If one candidate wins 51% of the votes, that person also must run in November, according to the Oregon Constitution, Lathrop said.
April 28 is the last day to register to vote in the May primary election, Lathrop said. Oct. 13 is the registration deadline for the November general election.
