A “Tired Mom,” “Charlie Chaplin” and “Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz” were the top winners in the Wallowa County Chieftain’s annual Halloween costume contest for kids.
Of the 17 kids who entered the contest, Savanna Rynearson, 10, won first place with 103 votes. She said she and her mom went on the internet to find a funny costume and that’s what they came up with. Savanna went the whole route, complete with eye makeup, a cup of coffee, holding one “baby” (a doll) and another “child” wrapped around her ankle.
Savanna said she didn’t pattern the costume after her own mother, but got some interesting comments.
“One of the gals at Trunk or Treat (in downtown Enterprise) said it was a good costume and since she has a lot of kids, next year she’ll go as a tired mom and just be herself,” Savanna said.
Savanna received a check for $20 for first place.
Ever the gracious winner, she complimented all the kids who took part.
“I’m happy for all the kids who competed,” she said. “They all had really cute costumes.”
She also thanked the Chieftain for holding the contest.
Savanna already has an idea for next year.
“I’m going to be ‘Octomom’,” she said. She plans to have a skirt with eight tentacles and a doll at the end of each.
Joseph Birkmaier, 8, received 60 votes to win second place with his costume as Charlie Chaplin’s “The Tramp” character. His costume – and getting into character – makes one wonder if the boy is an aficionado of the silent film era.
“I just kind of got the idea,” he said, admitting he’d never seen a Chaplin film. “Originally, I was just going to be a businessman from the 1880s. Then I started trick-or-treating and everyone said I looked like Charlie Chaplin so I changed at the last minute.”
Joseph received a check for $15 for second place.
Next year, Joseph plans to dress like someone who died in the 1890s and rose from the dead.
“That way I’ll still be dressed old fashioned and have a skeleton costume underneath,” he said.
Rhilynn Compton, 5, danced down the yellow-brick road in ruby slippers as Dorothy from the “Wizard of Oz” to win third place with 43 votes. Rhilynn received a check for $10 for third place.
Her favorite part of dressing as Dorothy was getting to “carry a dog in a basket.” In addition to her “Toto,” she had a blue-checked dress and pigtails like Judy Garland wore.
The Enterprise kindergartener said she has seen the movie from which she took her costume but had no idea it was 80 years old.
Last year’s second-place winner, next year, Rhilynn plans to be the title character in the Disney film “Maleficent,” complete with horns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.