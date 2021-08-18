ENTERPRISE — Some top-quality kids presented top-quality market animals last week at the Wallowa County Fair in Enterprise, from horses to chickens and everything in between.
This was noted particularly by those who served as judges during the livestock judging Thursday, Aug. 12, as well as the opportunity to return to a bit of normalcy after last year’s fair was seriously curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Judges
“You guys have overcome (COVID) and I want to commend these young people on a job well done,” said Anna-Marie Chamberlain, of Vale, the swine judge and an agriculture education instructor at her home school.
She talked about being grateful Wallowa County could have a full fair this year. Last year, it was limited mostly to the one-day livestock sale.
Her home county, Malheur County, canceled its fair altogether last year.
“One of the things that COVID has taught us is to appreciate the things that we do have,” Chamberlain said.
She said the hogs she saw were top quality, possibly even better than the ones shown last month at her home-county fair. She said the ones she was judging all seemed to have the qualities desired both by purchasers and consumers.
But, she said, it’s well known that the kids’ work isn’t solitary and urged them to thank their family and friends who have supported them in their efforts.
Kim Henrickx, of Brawley, California, was the beef judge at the fair. She has many years’ experience as both a judge and working in the beef industry.
Henrickx spoke to the kids of how their efforts inspire others.
“You don’t know who you’re inspiring,” she said. “Your parents have no clue who’s watching and they are inspiring. You don’t know who’s going through what you might be going through.”
Beef
In selecting the grand champion market steers, she said she was looking for something “unique.” She found that in Katie Hoffman’s year-old “blond” steer, as Henrickx called the Angus cross.
Katie, of the Joseph Charter School FFA, was all smiles as she won the FFA grand champion award for her steer.
“Yeah, he’s a yellow steer,” she agreed with Henrickx.
Katie will be a junior at JCS in the fall and has been in FFA 2-3 years, she said.
Joseph Birkmaier, of Enterprise, was the winner of the 4-H grand champion market beef with his Angus cross. The son of Tom and Kelly Birkmaier, this was his first year in 4-H, a feat that impressed judges and audience alike.
Joseph will be in the fifth grade at Enterprise Elementary School this fall and plans to continue raising market beef on his family’s Crow Creek ranch.
He said he got started early this year.
“You’re supposed to have it by March (for 4-H), but I got it in December, so I got a head start,” he said. “The cow dropped it in a field, we went out and checked on it, got the cow to nurse it and it became one of our steers.”
Swine
Landon Greenshields, son of Randy and Jeni Greenshields, who lives on a farm between Enterprise and Joseph where he also raises horses and chickens, was the winner of the FFA market hog.
A senior at EHS this fall, in addition to FFA he’s involved with basketball and golf. He said he got into raising hogs after his siblings were doing it.
“I got interested in walking the little pigs,” he said, noting that they can be either fun or ornery. “They can be both — it depends on the pig. But it’s pretty fun and I’ve had a good experience. It’s pretty good to win. It’s a good feeling to know that my pig is a good pig.”
Will he continue with agriculture after high school?
“I haven’t really thought about it, but it’d be nice,” Landon said.
The grand champion 4-H market hog winner was Wade Williams, the son of Jared and Mishelle Williams, of Joseph. Wade will be in the fifth grade this fall.
He said he feels “pretty good” about winning in just his second year. But he’s unlikely to continue raising swine beyond his youth.
“It’s just not something I want to do,” he said, adding that he hasn’t made his mind up yet but agreed he still has plenty of time for that.
All of the market animals were destined to go on the auction block during Saturday’s fat stock sale at the fair, the culmination of most of a year’s work for both 4-H and FFA kids.
