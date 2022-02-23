Members of the Joseph Branch Trail Consortium help with trail cleanup along the tracks in Union County. Funding has been received to pay for the first 13 miles of a trail, but permit holdups in Wallowa County may prevent the trail’s ultimate goal of running from Elgin to Joseph.
WALLOWA COUNTY — Efforts to create a 63-mile Elgin-to-Joseph trail alongside the tracks of the Wallowa Union Railroad are coming to virtually no fruition since Wallowa County has denied permits for the trail within its borders, despite thousands of dollars of grant money going toward the project.
“It’s doubtful it’ll ever go through because people were vehemently opposed to it,” said Wallowa County Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts, who is co-chairwoman of the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority, during an interview Monday, Feb. 21. “Wallowa County Planning (Department) at this time is not involved because it’s not in our county.”
The Joseph Branch Trail Consortium has reported receiving $290,000 in grants intended for facilities on the Union County end of the “trail-with-rails” project, that would pay for a trailhead and pocket park in Elgin, as well as a 15-mile segment of the trail from Elgin to Lookingglass.
But, as the Chieftain was notified last week, the lion’s share of the project — that which would be in Wallowa County — was stopped dead in its tracks three years ago when the Wallowa County Planning Commission denied a conditional use permit for the project.
Planning Director Franz Goebel said Feb. 17 that although there were many people in favor of the project, there was a significant number opposed.
“There were quite a few people who vehemently opposed it and the planning commission denied it” Feb. 26, 2019, Goebel said.
He said there have been no attempts by the consortium to get a permit since that time.
Goebel said that while benefits of exercise were acknowledged during a public meeting held at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise before the vote, the burden of proof was on the applicants to show there would be no significant negative impact on farms and ranches alongside the proposed trail.
“Where it’s tricky is it passes through all these resource zones,” he said. “It would be a tricky proposition. There was a lot of concern over disruption to farming practices along the trail.”
