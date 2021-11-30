ENTERPRISE — A presentation by Rick Bombaci of the Wallowa Mountains/Hells Canyon Trails Association will highlight the regular meeting of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners planned for Wednesday, Dec. 1, according to a press release.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
Also on the agenda will be a discussion of a proposed ordinance change after the commissioners receive an economic opportunity analysis staff report and findings. The commissioners are then scheduled to adopt the ordinance.
In other business, the commissioners will:
• Consider a request for an easement for a water line on Lathrop Road as requested by Jesse Micka.
• Take two employee actions: a new hire of Jessica Teeney in the District Attorney’s Office and the termination of Wes Garth.
• Discuss a road vacation at Wallowa Lake.
• Order an interfund transfer to the Public Works Department for vegetation.
The public is invited to attend the meeting in person or via Zoom. To attend remotely, use Zoom’s browser client. First, set up an account at https://zoom.us/signup. Then, enter the meeting ID of 848 5570 1110 and the passcode of 759373.
In the event that you do not have a microphone, camera or any combination of the two, there also is a dial-in options available. Call 253-215-8782.
