ENTERPRISE — Two Wallowa County nonprofits were among the 77 recipients of community grants awarded by the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) of Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, according to a press release.
The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph received $3,000 to support learning about world cultures and diversity through art. Former Development Director Kellee Sheehy submitted the grant application.
Wallowa County Business Facilitation also received $3,000 to support its small-business programs and services. Jolene Cox, a Wallowa Business board member, submitted the grant application.
The latest round of community grant funding totaled $305,500 to local nonprofits across five states.
In total, the three rounds of community grants contributed $1 million to community organizations across Oregon, Idaho, Washington, California and Nevada and are part of Umpqua Bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program that has invested $12.8 million since the Foundation was formed in 2014.
“We’re honored to invest in the important work of local nonprofits who have continued to provide critical community services and programs during challenging times,” said Randy Choy, managing director of the foundation. “Our gratitude goes out to these nonprofits who are essential partners with us to improve access to economic opportunity for all community members.”
The nonprofits were selected from hundreds of applicants who demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving low- to moderate-income populations in at least one of eight categories: family engagement and resiliency; financial competency; housing stability and home ownership; college, career or technical readiness; entrepreneurship and business expansion; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; technical and digital connectivity; and small business support and financial guidance.
Third-round community grant recipients received between $3,000-10,000. The next deadline for community grant applications will be announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.