As of this afternoon, divers have counted a total of 68 barrels lying in about 100 feet of water just north of the Wallowa Lake State Park marina. They have determined that on barrel, labeled 2,4-D OR 2,4,5-T had multiple holes cut into it, and contained no herbicide.
Divers sampled sediment from the bottom next to the barrels, using cores that are about 2 feet long, which will show historic contamination, if any. There are multiple rumors and people who have come forward to say that these barrels are 1) Remnants of dock flotation, 2)Remnants of dock anchors, 3) dumped in as empties, etc. Greg and Dirk Wiggins, whose parents owned the Lodge and most of what is now the state park from the 1930s to the late 60's, have also told how they collected/corraled empty floatation barrels all around the lake, the remnants of docks that disintegrated during the winter the Wiggins, who wanted the lake to be a clean, pretty place, cut holes in them and sank them.
However, EPA is being on the safe side, and has brought in containment barrels (photo--black barrels) should any of the barrels (or "drums" as EPA properly terms them) still contain the original chemicals. Tomorrow divers will inspect the barrels in more detail and determine which of the others, if any, might still be sealed and contain the original chemicals. Then they will begin the process of containment (underwater) for those, as well as the labeled barrel with holes that likely was empty of herbicide when dropped into the lake, and bring them to the surface.
