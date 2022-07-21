ENTERPRISE — The Upper Imnaha Road has some treacherous areas that the county is being asked to fix, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners discussed at its meeting Wednesday, July 20.
Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts addressed an email she’d received from Elizabeth Kelley of Diamondhead Ranch on Upper Imnaha Road who asked the commissioners to consider repairs to the road. Roberts had forwarded a copy of Kelly’s email to the other commissioners.
At least two of the commissioners said they had visited the site and agreed it needs work, particularly to accommodate today’s larger vehicles, and it should be either rerouted or the problem area blasted through.
“That road was built somewhere in the ’20s when vehicles were not very big,” Roberts said.
Roberts said in 2011, the county had engineers look at the road and at that time, they estimated it would cost $30-40 million. She estimated it would have gone up considerably since then.
“I’m not exactly sure what we can do about it,” she said. “I do know that the people on the upper river can take care of themselves.”
“It isn’t anything we can do immediately,” Commissioner Todd Nash said. “Those agencies move extremely slow and to blast that stuff — it’s really normal for rocks to roll off those hills into those waters. It’s been happening for millennia. But for a human to do that, oh my gosh.”
Roberts spoke to a lady who said the rumor she’d always heard is that no one wants to take on the road project and that it would entail blasting out rocks that might fall into the river and possibly hurt fish.
“She said, ‘I have no idea if this is true, but if it is, I would like to believe that the safety of the community — kids on buses and visiting tourists — would be a priority,’ It would be for the three of us, but it’s not for National Marine Fisheries,” Roberts said.
She believes the Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries wouldn’t object because fish could adapt to any changes in the river.
Nash agreed, saying tumbling boulders down into the streambed would provide more areas where the Chinook can spawn.
Roberts explained this to the lady and the county would be willing, but they come up against a federal agency “that absolutely prohibits that.”
Commissioner John Hillock brought up the question of how to fund such a project.
Nash has been in touch with the National Marine Fisheries Service, which objected to any potential blasting that would disrupt the Imnaha River and the fish there. He said he had a county employee look at it and blasting an area was considered, but that would mean debris going into the river.
He suggested all the agencies involved should visit the site to see what could be done.
“I was politely blown off — and come to think of it, it wasn’t all that polite,” he said.
Roberts emphasized that the road repair isn’t a matter of just a county decision.
“There are multiple federal agencies involved,” she said.
Nash said he still wants a site visit by multiple agencies.
“Certainly the human-safety factor has to outweigh the conditions in the stream — you would think,” he said.
Other business
In other matters, the commissioners:
• Were told by Nash that the River Democracy Act was scheduled for a hearing the next day but it had been pulled from the docket. “That’s good news,” Nash said. In the past, the commissioners have expressed their opposition to the bill that would add nearly 4,700 miles of rivers and streams in Oregon to the Wild and Scenic Rivers System. The commissioners see it as more federal intrusion into local matters and tying up private and public land alongside those streams.
• Raised the tipping fees at the Ant Flat Landfill by $10 a ton. This affects primarily large loads, such as those dumped by disposal services. The commissioners agreed in December to raise the tipping fees July 1. The delay gave solid waste disposal companies time to adjust their own rates.
• Enacted a 2% cost-of-living pay increase for all county employees.
• Promoted William “Billy” Wells to chief deputy with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. He replaces Fred Steen, the last chief deputy, who retired Jan. 6, 2021.
• Rehired Jeremy Dodd as a 911 dispatcher, who had been on medical leave.
• Promoted Susan Moody from a 911 telecommunicator to 911 sergeant.
• Hired Larry Wightman as a maintenance worker with the county Public Works Department.
• Hired three temporary youth workers with the Department of Youth Services: Angel Castro, Gage Gordon and Brice Harmon.
• Approved a resolution to appoint Steve Anderson to the county’s local public safety coordinating council.
• Approved an easement for Ziply Fiber Northwest to do work on and around utility poles along Hurricane Creek Road.
• Approved an easement for Ed Powers to install a water line across road three-quarters of a mile south of Wenaha Bridge.
• Approved occupancy agreements for Winding Waters Medical Clinic, Umatilla Morrow Head Start and Community Connections of Northeast Oregon at the Wallowa County Community Service Center. The agreements are routine annual contracts. Roberts said this year is for the usual one year but she hopes to increase it to five years each next year.
