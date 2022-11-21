JOSEPH — A new district office for the U.S. Forest Service will be located in Joseph now that the U.S. General Services Administration has entered into a 20-year lease agreement with Probert Family Ranches, a Wallowa County livestock producer, according to a press release.

The Forest Service Ranger District Office for the Wallowa Valley and Eagle Cap Ranger Districts and the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area has been at the former Joseph Elementary School at 201 E. Second St. in Joseph since a 2010 fire destroyed the former district offices in Enterprise. The current lease expires in January 2024.

