JOSEPH — A new district office for the U.S. Forest Service will be located in Joseph now that the U.S. General Services Administration has entered into a 20-year lease agreement with Probert Family Ranches, a Wallowa County livestock producer, according to a press release.
The Forest Service Ranger District Office for the Wallowa Valley and Eagle Cap Ranger Districts and the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area has been at the former Joseph Elementary School at 201 E. Second St. in Joseph since a 2010 fire destroyed the former district offices in Enterprise. The current lease expires in January 2024.
The new office will be located at 84083 Alpine Lane in Joseph. The approximately 10,000-square-foot facility will feature a modern, secure reception area; a meeting area for the public to interact with Forest Service employees; and accessible parking for vehicles of all sizes.
“A functional and modern place to conduct business is critical to providing the best possible service to the communities and visitors we serve,” said Brian Anderson, Wallowa Mountains District ranger. “It has been a long time since our office was impacted by the fire and I am looking forward to a new home for the … offices that our employees and the community can be proud of.”
The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest will share updates as renovations are made and a transition date between the two offices is scheduled.
