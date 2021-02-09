ENTERPRISE — Voters in Wallowa and Union counties will have a chance to talk to their lawmakers virtually from 7:30-8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, during the lawmakers’ weekly update, according to a press release.
Anyone who wishes to take part will have the chance to talk to Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena; state Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Cove, and state Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner.
Everyone will be free to join from their own devices. If there is a need to someone to come to our office to join, that can be arranged. The meetings happen each Wednesday morning through the end of July.
Below are the meeting links for various methods:
• Zoom Meeting https://bluecc.zoom.us/j/92083745312
Meeting ID: 920 8374 5312
• One tap mobile
+13462487799,,92083745312# US (Houston)
+16699006833,,92083745312# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 920 8374 5312
• SIP
• H.323
162.255.37.11 (US West)
Meeting ID: 920 8374 5312
• Skype for Business
