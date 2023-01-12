GreaterIdahoMap.jpg

A map from the Greater Idaho website shows 11 Oregon counties that have voted to consider joining Idaho. Wallowa County is next up to hold such a vote.

 Greater Idaho/Courtesy Map

ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County voters will once again get the chance to decide whether they want the county commissioners to investigate making the county part of Idaho.

Organizers of the Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement successfully gathered enough signatures from registered voters and submitted them to county Clerk Sandy Lathrop on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to put a measure on the May ballot that requires the commissioners to “discuss the interest (of Wallowa County) in relocation of the state borders.”

