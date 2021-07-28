WALLOWA — Despite the absence of Mayor and Fire Chief Gary Hulse, the Wallowa City Council held its usual meeting Tuesday, July 20, city Administrator Carolyn Harshfield reported.
“It was pretty quiet,” she said Monday, July 26.
The council approved a $2,000 grant received by the city library for teen activities, Harshfield said. That was the only action of substance conducted at the meeting, she said.
Hulse, in his capacity as fire chief, has been taking one of the city’s water trucks to the Promise area to help battle the Elbow Creek Fire for the past two weeks, Harshfield said. She said he usually takes one other volunteer firefighter.
“Gary’s pretty much been going every day with whoever’s available to go with him,” she said.
Hulse was unavailable for comment Monday, being out on the fire line again.
Although the Wallowa Fire Department has been assisting in the efforts to combat the blaze, there hasn’t been a shortage of equipment and firefighters locally in case of an outbreak at home. The department has a total of 14 firefighters and several other trucks if needed.
