WALLOWA — The Wallowa City Council is back up to full strength, now that Paul Doherty was appointed to fill a vacancy at the council’s meeting Tuesday, Feb. 15, Mayor Gary Hulse said.
Doherty replaces long-time Councilman and Council President Joe Town, who retired Nov. 16 for health concerns.
Hulse said Doherty will serve until the November elections, at which time he can opt to run for a permanent seat on the council.
In another matter, the council heard an update on the new Wallowa Memorial Hospital clinic planned for the city. Dan McCarthy, of the Wallowa County Health Care District, showed plans for the clinic and gave an approximate time line for its completion.
Hulse said the council had previously vacated a portion of 9th Street to allow the clinic to refurbish the old Fox Archery building and add onto it for the clinic. It is to be located at the intersection of Highway 82 and the truck route through town.
McCarthy told the council it is hoped to have the clinic up and running in August or September, Hulse said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved an ordinance changing Frontier Communications to Ziply Fiber to give Ziply the utility franchise for the city.
• Approved a variance requested by Stanley Richardson for 401 S. Alder St. Hulse said Richardson wanted to build close to the property line and letters were sent out twice to neighbors to ensure no one objected.
• Was going to hear from Katy Nesbitt with Wallowa County Economics on the housing crisis, but Nesbitt had a conflicting appointment and was unable to attend the meeting.
