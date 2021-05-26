WALLOWA — It was a short, quiet meeting Tuesday, May 18, when the Wallowa City Council held its regular session at City Hall.
“It was a real quiet meeting,” Mayor Gary Hulse said Monday. “That’s the way we like them.”
The top item on the agenda was an executive session during which the council conducted annual employee evaluations. After returning to open session, the council approved a 2.5% pay increase for city employees.
During an old business item, the council heard a request by Ben Deal, who operates Back Achers building supply on city-owned property he leases. In April, the council agreed to extend the lease another five years. Last week, Deal told the council he still has another two years on the current lease and asked the extension run five years beyond that two-year time frame. However, the council decided to just keep the renewed lease to five years.
Under department reports, Hulse said, the city Public Works Department is still awaiting Anderson Perry Engineers’ report on the city sewer system.
Hulse, who doubles as fire chief, reported the city is up to about 45 fire calls this year and the department got its new hydraulic rescue tool mounted.
A guest at the meeting, Marcie Sheehy, thanked the council for replacing 17 trees downtown.
The council’s next meeting will be Tuesday, June 21.
