WALLOWA — It was another quiet meeting for the Wallowa City Council, last week, when it met Tuesday, Sept. 21.
“It’s been pretty quiet,” Mayor Gary Hulse said the following day. “Things are the same as always. Hopefully it’ll stay that way.”
Hulse said that the council received a presentation from a representative of the Oregon Department of Transportation, which plans sidewalk access work much like has been done in Enterprise and is planned for Joseph to comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. In particular, wheelchair ramps will be installed at various places in the curbs along Highway 82.
Hulse said that in addition to the ramps, there will be a new crosswalk near the school and curb “bumps” where the curb would extend into the street to “slow traffic down.” He said one is planned at each end of town and at the school crosswalk.
He said the work is expected to begin next year and take all summer. It will be done at state expense and cost the city nothing.
But the mayor wanted to make sure the “bumps” don’t cause problems for city maintenance.
“We ask them to make it so our guys could plow the streets without a problem,” he said.
In other matters, the council approved an ordinance vacating a portion of 8th Street. Hulse said the vacated portion never has been paved and is near the Wallowa Health Care facility.
“It was a vacation of it so they can do some landscaping,” he said.
• Heard a complaint from city resident Martha Stevens over dogs going into Wallowa Memorial Park. The council referred the matter to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, which handles animal control for the city.
• Took no action on an agenda item that was withdrawn before the meeting. Lauren Bobbitt wanted the council to address a planned dog kennel on private property, but the property owner withdrew the plan prior to the meeting.
The next council meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.