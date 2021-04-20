WALLOWA — David Weaver of the Wallowa History Center and Park Area will give a presentation on future grants before the Wallowa City Council when it meets tonight, Tuesday, April 20, at City Hall.
The meeting begins with a 5:30 p.m. work session. The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m.
The agenda provided earlier Tuesday also includes:
• Ben Deal’s request for the extension of a lease for an industrial building.
• The acceptance of the resignation of Councilman Christian Niece.
• The appointment of a replacement for Niece from among those who submitted letters of interest in the council seat.
• Department reports.
