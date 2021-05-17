WALLOWA — Employee evaluations will be considered during an executive session of the Wallowa City Council prior to its regular meeting Tuesday, May 18, at City Hall.
The executive session, which is closed to the public, takes place at 5 p.m. The regular meeting will commence at 6 p.m.
On the agenda for the regular meeting are:
• Employee salary schedule steps.
• Ben Deal’s lease for the industrial building where he operates Back Achers building supply.
• Department reports.
