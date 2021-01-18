WALLOWA — A loan agreement with the Oregon Department of Environmental quality, voting in a new council member and the election of a council president all are on the agenda for the Wallowa City Council when it meets Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room. A maximum of 10 people are allowed to attend and all are required to wear face masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agenda issued Monday also will include approval of minutes from special meetings held Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.
David Weaver will attend as a guest to address the council on a grant for the local History Center.
The loan agreement with ODEQ is expected to be approved as Resolution 429-20.
The council also will review bids on a new Jaws of Life for the fire department, consider and possibly adopt permit conditions to allow a horse to be kept at a residence on Holmes Street and approve a job description for a city administrator.
Other reports will be heard from the public works, fire and library departments.
