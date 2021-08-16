WALLOWA — The Wallowa City Council will have a brief meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, at City Hall, according to a press release.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m., following a work session that starts at 5:30 p.m.
The agenda includes:
• A conditional use permit for a business out of a shop on Wynema Street applied for by Jacob Schaeffer.
• A resolution calling for the vacation of West 8th Street in the Clairmont Addition and the first reading of an ordinance on that vacation.
• Department reports.
Call 541-886-2422 for anyone needing special accommodations to participate in the meeting for for further information.
