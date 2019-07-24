The Wallowa Community Yard Sale has been going for over ten years. This year 37 sales were listed on the yard sale flyer. Bargain hunters could find anything, including the kitchen sink.
The most popular sale in this year’s line up was Ron Van Grunsven’s estate sale on Upper Diamond Lane, despite his sale not even being on the map. Van Grusven said he was holding the sale to thin things out, he plans on moving and doesn’t want the burden of hauling so many things. There wasn’t a dull moment. According to Van Grunsven, the most popular items at this sale were reloading supplies and equipment. He also sold a lot of big farm equipment, driving harnesses and cast iron. This sale also advertised a big ticket item — a banner on the barn read “10 acre farm for sale”. Van Grunsven said “There has already been 8 or 10 people interested, before they even heard a price.” Next to the farm, a carriage for a large (actually, HUGE) horse was one of the more unusual items. “Most horses are smaller and won’t fit.” said seller Ron Van Grunsven.
The Friends of the Library book sale was also well attended. Volunteers stayed open an extra hour on Friday because customers just kept coming, according to a Friends member. The Friends of the Library hold their book sales to raise money for their summer reading program, to purchase books and for anything else the budget falls short on. The majority of books for sale are donated or have been weeded from the library’s collection due to poor circulation.
Wallowa’s yard-salers were out for a variety of reasons, to stock up on clothes and other items for their children. Some were in search of that special rare antique they hope can be resold for profit. Others were looking for specific items to add to their collection. Those just looking for a bargain were often the luckiest –and happiest — of all.
