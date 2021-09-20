WALLOWA — The final reading and likely approval of an ordinance to vacate a portion of 8th Street in Wallowa will come before the City Council when it meets Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
Also on the agenda:
• The Oregon Department of Transportation will make a presentation of its planned curb/ramp and sidewalk project for portions of Highway 82 that go through Wallowa.
• Martha Stevens has a presentation on Wallowa Memorial Park.
• Lauren Bobbitt is asking for consideration to have a dog kennel on industrial property.
• Department reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.