WALLOWA — The Wallowa City Council got started Tuesday, Aug. 16, on what it needs to do to help the city recover from the Aug. 11 hail storm when it met in regular session at City Hall.
“I was talking about how we were working on trying to get funding and other help,” Mayor Gary Hulse said Aug. 17.
He said the council agreed to have a Zoom meeting Aug. 29 with various stakeholders, such as those in government agencies or others who can provide assistance.
“Anybody who can assist us in getting money,” Hulse said.
He said that after the Zoom meeting, the council will hold a meeting to inform the public what it learned.
He said city Administrator Carolyn Harshfield, who has been instrumental in helping field calls both offering help and requesting it, was down sick, so that’s slowing things down a bit.
“Everybody was worn out and tired, I know that,” Hulse said.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a request for a variance made by Travis Goebel for his son to construct a home shop on an undersized lot. Hulse said a few people showed up who were curious about the size of the structure.
• Approved a request that the city pay half the cost of maintenance of restrooms at Wallowa Memorial Park, with the other half paid by the park fund. Hulse said the restrooms are only open during the summer months so that would amount to about $45 a month.
• Tabled a request for an extension of a sidewalk as recommended by Terry Journot of Anderson Perry. The council wanted more information on the matter.
