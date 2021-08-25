WALLOWA — The Wallowa City Council had “a nice, quiet meeting,” Tuesday, Aug. 17, according to Mayor Gary Hulse.
City resident Jacob Schaeffer had applied for a conditional use permit to operate an auto-repair shop on his property on Wynema Street. One of Schaeffer’s neighbors attended the meeting to express concerns over Schaeffer’s plans, but the latter addressed those concerns adequately. The shop is located in a residential-commercial zone.
“Both of them left happy,” Hulse said.
Schaeffer has been operating the shop at a location that used to be tree-trimming business for the past year, Hulse said. He said the previous owner never got the appropriate conditional use permit and Schaeffer’s actions were simply a matter of paperwork.
“It was just getting the records straightened out,” Hulse said.
In the other matter on the agenda, the council considered vacating a portion of West Eighth Street in the Clairmont Addition and passed a resolution to begin the process. Hulse said the neighbors have been notified.
The portion of the street to be vacated consists of about 10,000 square feet and is about 100-200 feet long, Hulse said.
After the resolution was passed, the council held the first reading of an ordinance to make the vacation official. The second and final reading of the ordinance will take place at the next council meeting, Sept. 21, after which it is expected the council will vote on the ordinance.
“It’s been a street on maps, but it’s never been used as one,” Hulse said. “It appears to be more of a driveway.”
The only significant department report was Hulse’s as fire chief as he reported the cessation of needing to use city fire equipment to assist the Oregon Department of Forestry with the Elbow Creek Fire.
