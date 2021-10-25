WALLOWA — A resolution establishing the procedure for the investigation of complaints against the city or its employees was approved by the Wallowa City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Carolyn Harshfield, city administrator, said the previous week that the resolution was crafted by city attorney Roland Johnson upon the request of Mayor Gary Hulse after a city resident complained about a comment a city employee made in public. Harshfield said the comment was not derogatory nor was it made during working hours, but the mayor believed a resolution governing such a situation was warranted.
In another matter during last week’s brief meeting, city resident Jean Foster discussed with the council his concerns over the pending closure of Community Bank in Wallowa. He said some elderly people had expressed concerns about the closure, Harshfield said Monday, Oct. 25.
“There’s not a lot we can do,” she said. “We’ve talked to the bank.”
She said the city owns the building that the bank is vacating, and another bank — or anyone — is welcome to lease it. All a potential tenant would need to do is bring a proposal to the city.
The council also approved a request for a minor partition of Bernice Bernotat’s property at 303 S. Alder abutting Pine Street. Bernotat recently purchase the house there and it has a pasture behind it. She wishes to partition the property so it can more easily be sold, Harshfield said.
