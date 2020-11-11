WALLOWA — A discussion on the alley between South Alder and South Spruce streets will be featured in the regular November meeting of the Wallowa City Council, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at City Hall.
A work session will precede the meeting at 5:30 p.m., according to a press release.
Dodie Beck will lead the discussion on the alley.
Also planned for Tuesday’s meeting is the adoption of a resolution to move funds from the Contingency Sewer Fund to make a bank payment for the city sewer system.
Department reports will also be heard.
The meeting will be limited to 10 people and all are asked to wear masks due to COVID-19 restrictions.
