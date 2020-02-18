During February, Enterprise Electric has been busy installing new LED lighting in business offices and community buildings throughout Wallowa County.
The program is funded by an Energy Trust grant that amounts to about $400,000. Installation of the energy-saving lighting is free and covered by the grant. So far, 118 county businesses have been outfitted with the new lights, which provide a more natural light, and are free from the buzz of the fluorescent lights they replace.
Installation, or rather changing out the old "bulbs" and ballasts is a quick process, requiring only a few minutes per tube.
Journeyman electrician Jeffery Wecks, whose crew changed out the lights in the Chieftain on Monday said that so far they had installed exactly 11,768 LED replacements in the county, including in Cloverleaf Hall, Community Connections, Dollar Stretcher, Enterprise City Hall, Joseph City Hall, the Joseph fire hall, U.S. Forest Service offices, and the Joseph Fly Shop and businesses in that mall. Later this week the crew will head for Wallowa to install the energy-efficient lighting in a number of businesses and public offices there.
