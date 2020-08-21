ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners tacitly agreed to approve leasing property for a new community solar power project on Homan Lane, pending a review of contracts by county counsel, during the Wednesday, Aug. 19 meeting.
They also vacated several alleyways, approved some easements, heard a recap of the East Moraine Project and approved a short-term, no-interest loan.
The commissioners heard a presentation by Ryan Sheehy, of Fleet Development, about the Homan Lane solar project that he has proposed on county property near Homan Lane and Fish Hatchery Road. Sheehy assured the commission that he would pay at least $2,500 per year in lease fees, and that the $1 million project would also return about $24,000 annually to the county’s economy through its more than 20-year life span. The commission tentatively approved the project, pending the county counsel’s review of the contract.
Because the East Moraine Project partners are signing a memorandum of understanding to jointly manage the county’s 1,800-acre east moraine property, Wallowa Land Trust Executive Director Kathleen Ackley and Wallowa Resources Executive Director Nils Christoffersen provided a short summary of the project’s history. Project manager Eric Greenwell, of the WLT, announced that several property owners adjacent to the county’s east moraine property were considering donating parcels to the project.
Those potential donations, Commissioner John Hillock said, would make the property accessible from the Wallowa Lake Village area near the tramway.
“It would provide a safer and more convenient way to access the moraine than having to drive to the green gate along the Wallowa Lake Highway,” he said.
The commission also approved the vacation of two alleyways off Fish Hatchery Road, as requested by adjacent landowners, and approved a resolution allowing the county to borrow funds from Community Bank, interest free, for 90 days to ensure that the children who sold animals at the Wallowa County Fair’s FFA and 4-H livestock auction were paid in a timely manner.
“This is a small, short-term loan that we get every year to pay out the kids for their livestock animals,” Hillock said.
The funds would be covered by the livestock purchasers before the 90-day, interest-free loan period expires, Commissioner Todd Nash said. “We’ve done this every year on a regular basis for quite a while.”
The commission also approved an easement allowing placement of a new DSA cabinet at the corner of Bartlett Road and Second Street, as well as an easement for Todd Naylor to install new fiber optic cable along Redmond Grade near Troy.
“This will really improve Internet access for the Troy school and Troy area,” Nash said.
Based upon the county’s Natural Resource Advisory Committee recommendation, the commissioners also approved sending letters to the USFS Wallowa Mountains office supporting both the Buck Creek Fence, which will protect riparian areas from grazing and help with cattle management, and the Muddy Sled prescribed burn, which will cover 1,100 total acres about 20 miles north of Enterprise according to NRAC director Katie Nesbitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.