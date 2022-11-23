Shoppers browse through the holiday bazaar in the Thunder Room at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo arena in December 2020. The Thunder Room is receiving a $20,000 grant to insulate the ceiling and upgrade electrical work.
The greenhouse for the Wallowa High School agriculture program, seen Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, was destroyed during the Aug. 11 hailstorm and will be among the items replaced with a grant from the Wildhorse Foundation.
PENDLETON — Two organizations in Wallowa County are each the beneficiaries of $20,000 grants from the Wildhorse Foundation, according to a press release Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo in Joseph will use its grant to insulate the ceiling and to do electrical work in the Thunder Room.
“This is the second grant they’ve given us,” said Terry Jones, president of the Chief Joseph Days board.
An earlier $20,000 grant allowed the rodeo organization to replace the building’s roof this past spring.
“Without having a ceiling with insulation, it’s hard to keep it warm year around,” he said. “It’ll make it a more cold-weather facility.”
Jones said the Thunder Room has had a large wood stove and a couple of propane gas heaters were added a couple of years ago.
With the ceiling insulated — which he said was to start Monday, Nov. 21 — “We’ll have a year-round facility.”
The Thunder Room will get to debut the new work Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. when Chief Joseph Days will hold its annual Christmas party, volunteer appreciation dinner and unveil the court for 2023.
“We should be able to turn the heaters on and it’ll be plenty warm,” Jones said.
He said the rodeo facilities still have other work that needs doing.
“We’ve got a lot of projects that need doing and we just keep doing them as we can afford it,” he said.
The other $20,000 grant will go to the Wallowa School District to do restoration work needed as a result of the historic Aug. 11 hailstorm.
District Superintendent Tammy Jones said Monday that part of the work will be to replace the greenhouse, which was “totaled” by the hailstorm.
She said bleachers that were outside and a storage shed for outdoor recess and playground equipment also needs to be replaced.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff that is still not fully covered,” she said.
Jones said the district also is waiting on other grants to come through.
Once those are received, she said, “We’ll start being able to put things back together.”
The foundation is a community fund established by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The grants were among $236,923 awarded for the third quarter of 2023.
This quarter, 16 organizations received grants ranging from $3,750 to $20,000 for projects in the areas of Public Health, Public Safety, Arts, Education, and Cultural Activities.
“Despite seeing a drastic reduction in the number of applications we’ve been receiving, we’ll still manage to award over $1 million again this year,” said Mary Liberty-Traughber, foundation administrator.
Since 2019, the Wildhorse Foundation has seen grant applications drop to fewer than half, but 2023 grants already total over $980,000 for the first three quarters.
“We’d really like to see a larger number of applications each quarter. We’d also like to see applicants who’ve never applied before,” Liberty-Traughber said.
Established in 2001, the Wildhorse Foundation has, in total, awarded over $18 million in grants to eligible government, tribal and nonprofit organizations.
