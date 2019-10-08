Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. Applications are available only on-line at www.soroptimist.org (Our Programs/Live Your Dreams/Application Instructions).
Go to the website and follow the instructions on how to fill out the writable PDF, which must be submitted ONLINE by the deadline, November 15.
For application questions contact Amy Stubblefield, 541 -398-1068, Leigh Dawson, 541-398-1549 or Judy Templeton, 541-263-0523.
The Soroptimist club will provide a $2,000 cash grant to its award recipient, who will then advance to the Soroptimist Region level, where one recipient will receive $5,000. The program culminates with three finalist $10,000 awards. In 2015, the Wallowa County recipient received a $3,000 award at the Region level.
Recipients can use the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense.
The Live Your Dream Award provides more than $1.6 million in cash grants to head-of-household women in need each year. Since the program’s inception in 1972, approximately $30 million has helped tens of thousands of women achieve their dreams of a better life for themselves and their families. It improves the recipients’ quality of life; builds their confidence, strengthens their self-determination and makes them want to, in turn, help others. Helping women in this way has the demonstrated effect of leading to stronger communities, nations and the world.
Soroptimist International of Wallowa County is a volunteer organization for business and professional women dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world. The Wallowa County Soroptimist club was founded in 1947 and is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas where almost 80,000 Soroptimist in about 120 countries and territories contribute time and financial support to community-based projects that benefit women and girls. In addition to participating in the Live Your Dream Awards program, Soroptimist International of Wallowa County helps a large number of local students, women & groups from proceeds of their Thrift Shop. For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, call 541-263-0523.
