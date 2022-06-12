JOSEPH — The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce moved its Tram Party back a week to Thursday, June 23 due to increased snowfall.

With snow sticking for longer than expected to the top of Mount Howard, the Tram Team has advised that the party be moved back.

The special event for chamber members will now take place the following Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Wallowa Lake Tramway.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.