ENTERPRISE — Katch Josephy was in downtown Enterprise recently, and yes, hers is one of the better-known names around Wallowa County.
The daughter of Alvin Josephy, for whom the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture was named, she lives on a ranch at the north end of the East Moraine her family has owned since 1962. At first a summer-dweller here, she’s lived here since 1980 and raised her three children here. She has three grandchildren.
She’s worked as an in-home care provider, but music is her passion. In addition to singing with a couple other local ladies, she plays guitar, flute and piano, when she can get one. For now, she’s recovering from spinal surgery.
Katch shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The people and the land — not landscape, the land. The natural land.
What fun plans do you have in the county for this summer?
Finally being with family and friends and we have a lake at the ranch. But in a drought like this, when the ranchers around our lake need water, they come first.
What are your thoughts now that fire season is here?
We’ve managed to be safe so far, but we don’t know. Look at the mountains. They’re looking like Chief Joseph Days mountains (as the snowpack melts.) We’ve been lucky. For years, everyone around us has had drought and fire, but we’ve been lucky. I just don’t know how long our luck’s going to hold out.
How has the coronavirus pandemic affected you?
It’s been scary, but I’ve had to go to physical therapy so I was lucky; I got my shots. The hardest part of it has been being away from friends and family for a year.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
How to grow things, and how to appreciate ranchers and their livestock and the natural land.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Don’t. But before you move here, look into the history — not just the Native American history, which is vitally important, but the history of everyone who’s always lived here. You can’t just show up and act like you have a lot of money. That doesn’t work.
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
