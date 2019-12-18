Wallowa High School’s December’s Student of the Month is Adalyn “Addie” Deal. She is a 15 year old sophomore whose parents are Raenita Roberts and Jack Deal. She has an older sister and has fun with her two dogs and a cat.
History is Addie’s favorite class because she enjoys seeing different perspectives on national and world events. She also realizes the value of learning about different cultures.
As a member of FBLA, Addie welcomes exposure to different career tracks. She hopes to attend university where she will study architecture. All her teachers are an inspiration to her.
“They are hardworking, and their genuine interest in my success is greatly appreciated,” she said.
For the Passion Project of her English class, Addie wrote about Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and posted it on social media. To her surprise, Rep. Gabbard responded via Twitter as well as many others in that online community.
“To be recognized in such a way was exciting,” smiled Addie.
