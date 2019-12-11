Any teacher is heartened by a student who tries in the classroom and shows character in relating to others. The teachers at Wallowa High School recognize such students with a Student of the Month award.
Tristin Bales, a 17-year-old junior, received this acknowledgement at the honor roll assembly of his classmates. The September Student of the Month claims math as his favorite subject in that he likes solving equations and helping other students do the same.
The son of Kimberly West and Travis Bales, Tristin appreciates his mother pushing him to excel. He enjoys his four dogs, two horses and seven sheep. His extra school activities include basketball and being a captain and a two-way starter on the WHS football team. He is an FFA junior adviser and has Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) in sheep production and equine science.
“In sports, I like to show that I can work hard, and I like the competition in FFA,” said Tristin. He also is a successful team roper.
“My brother and I were in the final round. There was a pretty wild steer no one could catch,” he described a team roping event held last year. “I nodded my head, took two swings, roped it over the horns and turned it. My brother grabbed two feet and dallied it up. It was perfect. We won the rodeo!”
Tristin’s teachers describe him as dependable and trustworthy.
“I was surprised to get this award,” he grins.
