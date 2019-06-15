Update, Noon, June 15, Wallowa Lake barrels/drums: Yesterday the ROV data (Video, sonar, photographs) showed 40 drums in the lake at the location found by Blue Mountain divers. Divers made preliminary inspection yesterday, and identified one that seemed intact and was labeled 2,4 D OR 2,4,5-T (not both, and not "Agent Orange") This afternoon divers will spend more time on the bottom looking at the barrels in detail. Divers will also collect sediment samples from the bottom next to barrels and from the lake water adjacent to them.
IF any of the barrels are still intact, and thus may still contain herbicide or other contents, EPA, DEQ, and Global Diving/Salvage will make a plan to raise these to the surface and remove thame from the lake as soon as possible--likely in the next few days.
