A colorful Christmas is circling Wallowa this season with the Wallowa Library at the center. Debbie Lind, Library Director, has created a community Christmas coloring contest, where participants from toddler to adult may pick up an age-appropriate picture to color, return it for posting on the library window, and community members may vote on their selection. Prizes will be awarded for each age category.
Lind formed the idea when she spoke with patrons and members of the Friends of Wallowa Library on ideas to increase use of the library. The book selections range from out-of-print publications to the newest best seller. Shelves are also lined with a wide array of DVD movies for all ages.
Local participation in the library is ever on Lind’s mind.
“This is a safe and quiet place, where students can do homework or just hang out. I help people on our computers complete online job applications, food handler’s licenses, unemployment forms and other internet activities.” The interview is interrupted as a patron asks for help to open a computer file.
Holly Goebel brings her three year old daughter, Laini, to check out books. “She’s working on her coloring sheet. She just does a little during quiet time at home,” she said. “There is no pressure. We learned about it when a friend and I brought our children here for a play date.”
“This library could not function without our volunteers,” Lind said. Volunteers allow me to do many other library things, like organize coloring contests. They are invaluable.”
Christmas coloring sheets were distributed to the elementary and junior high students. Others may pick up coloring sheets at the Library. Completed pictures are due by December 13. They will be displayed on the Library windows December 16-23 where the Wallowa community will be the judges and vote. Winners will be announced December 20 and prizes can be picked up the week of December 23.
Lind looks forward to displaying the artwork. “This is a fun event for everyone to enjoy the library.”
