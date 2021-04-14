WALLOWA — A Wallowa man accused of multiple counts of sex abuse of a child in Utah was arrested March 31 at his home by Wallowa County Sheriff’s deputies, according to a police report.
Michael Anthony Alexis, 52, was arrested on a nationwide felony warrant issued by the district court in Washington County, Utah, for four counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child. Washington County Detective Sgt. Nate Abbott said Thursday, April 8, that the alleged offenses took place over about a year’s time from 2019-20. Although he couldn’t identify the alleged victim, Utah law indicates anyone younger than 14 is considered a child.
“The charge indicates it was a child,” Abbott said.
He said that after the alleged crimes, Alexis apparently relocated to Wallowa County. When the allegations were brought to the attention of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the past couple of months and an investigation was opened, investigators sought Alexis out.
“We reached out to him and he was uncooperative,” Abbott said.
As a result, the district court there issued an arrest warrant and Wallowa County deputies found and arrested Alexis.
Sheriff Joel Fish said the arrest took place without incident and Alexis surrendered willingly.
As of Thursday, the 5-foot, 6-inch, 225-pound Alexis was still being held in the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton without bail.
Abbott said Washington County is now in the process of seeking extradition from Oregon to Utah for Alexis to answer the charges. Alexis could waive extradition, the detective said.
Since Alexis has not been convicted, he is not required to be registered as a sex offender.
Editor's note: This story has been updated.
